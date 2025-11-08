Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,938 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.30% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $632,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:GS opened at $786.03 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $778.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $700.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

