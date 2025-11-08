Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$69.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Desjardins downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.42.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$57.60. 934,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,587. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$40.23 and a 52-week high of C$69.11. The stock has a market cap of C$28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.34.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

