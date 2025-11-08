WESCAP Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after buying an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

