Cogent Communications’ (CCOI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.33.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,881. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.28. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $241.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cogent Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently -99.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $88,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,038. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,117.95. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth $52,704,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,012,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,374,000 after acquiring an additional 469,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,368,000 after acquiring an additional 458,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 369.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 424,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 144.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 687,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,161,000 after purchasing an additional 406,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

