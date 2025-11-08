Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $68.7820, with a volume of 64793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Tutor Perini news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 83,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $5,399,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 4,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $263,850,245.90. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $8,223,101.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,593.04. This represents a 39.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,824,931. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 70.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at $1,244,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

