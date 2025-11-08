TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Stock Price

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. Cormark raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.50.

Shares of TSE LSPD traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,047. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.09. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$26.60.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries.

