Financial Survey: CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) vs. GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GigaMedia and CyberAgent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 1 0 0 0 1.00 CyberAgent 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GigaMedia and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -19.50% -1.57% -1.49% CyberAgent 2.93% 12.20% 6.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and CyberAgent”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $3.40 million 5.16 -$2.30 million ($0.11) -14.41 CyberAgent $5.35 billion 0.97 $108.86 million $0.30 34.00

CyberAgent has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CyberAgent beats GigaMedia on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform. It also offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and other casual games. In addition, the company provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

