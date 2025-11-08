Carlyle Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CG)

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.

Carlyle Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carlyle Group to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,852. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.36.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

