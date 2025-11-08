Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “mkt outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.36. 44,725,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,853,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 52.19%.Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. The trade was a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $3,708,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 565,949 shares in the company, valued at $83,952,874.66. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,385,742 shares of company stock worth $403,923,453 over the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

