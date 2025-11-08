TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc Captl Mkts

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on TC Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:TRP traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,821,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 914,168 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,986,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,190 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,074,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 2,565.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

