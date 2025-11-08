First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight” Rating

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNWB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. 14,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.79. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 334,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.