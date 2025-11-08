Wolfe Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

CTVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Corteva from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.05. 3,686,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Corteva by 68.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,223,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,183,000 after buying an additional 497,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 28.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,851,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 70.3% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 67,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

