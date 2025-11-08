BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of BILL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BILL in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BILL from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

Get BILL alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,874. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.70, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. BILL has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.91 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BILL announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BILL by 21.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $10,892,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.