Zacks Research Upgrades PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Strong-Buy

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRAA. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PRA Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $24.00 price objective on PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 632,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.41. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 8.10%.The firm had revenue of $247.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,018,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,615,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2,650.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 110.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

