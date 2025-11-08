PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTC. Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,334. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.63. PTC has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $893.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.05 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in PTC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

