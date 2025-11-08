Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ACHR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 153,499,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,931,096. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.07. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 22.30 and a quick ratio of 22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $100,501.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,513.99. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,162.71. This represents a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 188,068 shares of company stock worth $1,848,708 in the last ninety days. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 45.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

