Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.4%

ACLS traded up $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 636,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $102.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,648,000 after acquiring an additional 518,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 758.0% in the first quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 480,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 424,444 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,747,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 474,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,929,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

