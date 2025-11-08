Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Up 8.4% – Time to Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) traded up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.35 and last traded at C$11.22. 551,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 792,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.