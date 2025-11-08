New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 20% – Should You Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 195,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.95.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
