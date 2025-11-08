Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.9130, with a volume of 10696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

Institutional Trading of Concentra Group Holdings Parent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,740,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 891.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,816 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth $21,109,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $21,520,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 945,303 shares during the last quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.