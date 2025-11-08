Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.5450, with a volume of 182585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The firm had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Black Hills by 4,115.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 132.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.