Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $388.36 and last traded at $390.4590, with a volume of 220923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $452.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

