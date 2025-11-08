Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.2725 and last traded at $17.2725, with a volume of 7343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.1320.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUNMF
Lundin Mining Price Performance
Lundin Mining Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 69.0%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Qualcomm Earnings Surprise Wall Street—Here’s What Q4 Could Deliver
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.