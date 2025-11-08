Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.2725 and last traded at $17.2725, with a volume of 7343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.1320.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNMF shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -886.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 69.0%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

