Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.3%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.