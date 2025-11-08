Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,373 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WMT opened at $102.60 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.