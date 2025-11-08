Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

JNJ stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average is $168.63. The firm has a market cap of $449.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

