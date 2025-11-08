Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stake Raised by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $286.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.