Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $50.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.86 million. Upland Software had a negative return on equity of 89.19% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. Upland Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Upland Software Trading Down 6.5%

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.72. 293,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,882. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $34,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,452,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,787,015. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 697.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Upland Software by 63.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Upland Software by 2,534.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

