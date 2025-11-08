Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Issues Earnings Results

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Avita Medical had a negative net margin of 67.07% and a negative return on equity of 632.62%. Avita Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Avita Medical Stock Up 10.9%
Shares of RCEL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 260,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,836. Avita Medical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert Mcnamara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,771 shares in the company, valued at $390,469.50. The trade was a 13.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,660. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on RCEL. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital cut Avita Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avita Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avita Medical has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
About Avita Medical
AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.
