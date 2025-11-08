Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,625. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 107.61%.

In other news, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,910. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 78.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 64.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

