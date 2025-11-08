Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after acquiring an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,966 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,606,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MCD opened at $299.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.13. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.91.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

