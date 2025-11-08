Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $368.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.93. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

