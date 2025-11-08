Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $36.67 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $36,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $177.93 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.73 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68. The stock has a market cap of $422.11 billion, a PE ratio of 423.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.