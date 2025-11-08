RWA Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 473,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $131.40. The stock has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

