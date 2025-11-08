SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) versus Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) Head to Head Survey

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) and Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SouthState Bank has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState Bank and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState Bank 20.25% 10.70% 1.42% Equity Bancshares 5.01% 12.13% 1.39%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState Bank $2.39 billion 3.68 $534.78 million $7.27 12.06 Equity Bancshares $192.21 million 4.11 $62.62 million $1.20 34.28

This table compares SouthState Bank and Equity Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SouthState Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares. SouthState Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SouthState Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SouthState Bank pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Bancshares pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState Bank has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. SouthState Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of SouthState Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of SouthState Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SouthState Bank and Equity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState Bank 0 2 11 2 3.00 Equity Bancshares 0 0 1 2 3.67

SouthState Bank currently has a consensus target price of $114.92, suggesting a potential upside of 31.04%. Given SouthState Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SouthState Bank is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Summary

SouthState Bank beats Equity Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState Bank

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company’s loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 69 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

