Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) & Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Head to Head Review

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everus Construction Group and Simpson Manufacturing”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everus Construction Group $3.49 billion 1.43 $143.42 million $3.53 27.71 Simpson Manufacturing $2.31 billion 3.07 $322.22 million $8.21 20.76

Profitability

Simpson Manufacturing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everus Construction Group. Simpson Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everus Construction Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Everus Construction Group and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus Construction Group 5.18% 36.74% 12.59% Simpson Manufacturing 14.90% 18.11% 11.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Everus Construction Group and Simpson Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus Construction Group 0 3 2 1 2.67 Simpson Manufacturing 0 2 1 0 2.33

Everus Construction Group presently has a consensus price target of $100.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $201.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.90%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than Everus Construction Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Everus Construction Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, structural steel construction, and cold-formed steel applications; and mechanical and adhesive anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitate the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, infrastructure construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Romania, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

