Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.63.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor Pulp Products
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Earnings Surprise Wall Street—Here’s What Q4 Could Deliver
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.