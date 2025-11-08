Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.63.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

About Canfor Pulp Products

Shares of TSE:CFX traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,879. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue.

