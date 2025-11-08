Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James Financial

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AD.UN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Qualcomm Earnings Surprise Wall Street—Here’s What Q4 Could Deliver
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/03 – 11/07
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.