Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James Financial

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AD.UN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Price Performance

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Shares of AD.UN traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 122,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,826. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.58 and a 52 week high of C$20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$866.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

