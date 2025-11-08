TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$181.00 to C$197.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$216.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$109.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$150.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$236.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.80.

BBD.B traded down C$0.98 on Friday, reaching C$196.44. 482,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,211. The company has a market cap of C$19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$71.79 and a one year high of C$204.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$185.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$146.97.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

