Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.86.

TSE EFX traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.81. 638,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,200. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$8.74 and a 1-year high of C$19.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression.

