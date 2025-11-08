Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

NYSE:UNH opened at $324.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.37.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

