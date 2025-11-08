Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,174 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chevron by 141.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.