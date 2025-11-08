The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stake Raised by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.6% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

