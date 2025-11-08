Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $155.10 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

