Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Price

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of SOLV stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. Solventum has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 18.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Solventum by 78.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Solventum by 206.2% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

