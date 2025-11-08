Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACET has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adicet Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,901. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,816,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adicet Bio by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 85,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

