Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Rallybio had a negative net margin of 2,102.37% and a negative return on equity of 68.00%.

Rallybio Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:RLYB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 121,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLYB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

