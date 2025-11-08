Reviewing Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) & Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY)

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Free Report) and Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landis+Gyr Group and Daktronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landis+Gyr Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Daktronics $749.36 million 1.22 -$10.12 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Landis+Gyr Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Daktronics.

61.7% of Daktronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Daktronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landis+Gyr Group and Daktronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landis+Gyr Group N/A N/A N/A Daktronics 1.51% 14.64% 7.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Landis+Gyr Group and Daktronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landis+Gyr Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Daktronics 0 1 1 1 3.00

Daktronics has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.37%. Given Daktronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daktronics is more favorable than Landis+Gyr Group.

Summary

Daktronics beats Landis+Gyr Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions. It also provides various advanced metering infrastructure offerings, including software, meter data management, installation, implementation, consulting, maintenance support, and related services; and develops and provides electronic devices for analyzing electricity usage in households. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware and smart charging software comprising demand response and flexibility management, as well as cybersecurity solutions. The company was formerly known as Landis+Gyr Holding AG. Landis+Gyr Group AG was incorporated in 1896 and is headquartered in Cham, Switzerland.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments. The company also offers video display and walls; scoreboards and timing systems; LED message displays and sings; intelligent transportation systems dynamic message signs; mass transit display; sound systems; and digital billboards and street furniture, and digit and price displays. In addition, it provides indoor dynamic messaging systems and liquid crystal display signs; and software and controllers, which includes Venus, a control suite software to control the creation of messages and graphic sequences for uploading to displays. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

