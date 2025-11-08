One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, FiscalAI reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 29.85%.The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,410. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 139.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

