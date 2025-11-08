Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.48.

FTNT stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,147,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,864. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,305,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,800,000 after buying an additional 82,937 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Fortinet by 105.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 50,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

